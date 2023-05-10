XFL workouts: Browns bringing in two more defenders

In the constant search for players, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry leaves few stones unturned. While the team’s record the last two seasons leaves something to be desired, activity on the roster has always been there.

Last year, DE Chris Odom was brought in to compete for a roster spot after winning the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Unfortunately, Odom suffered an ACL tear late in August.

The Browns 90-man roster may be full now but, as we saw Tuesday with a couple of releases, moves can happen quickly.

The XFL, like the USFL, is a spring league that players are using to make money and, potentially, find their way to the NFL. Out of the XFL, CB Luc Barcoo has a camp invite from Cleveland. We also covered three players from the XFL the team should give a chance to.

Interestingly, it looks like one of those three, Pita Taumoepenu will in fact work out for the team:

#Browns are hosting the XFL DPOY DE Pita Taumoepenu for a workout later today, sources say. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 10, 2023

Like Odom was in the USFL, Taumoepenu was the XFL’s Defensive Player of the Year this season.

The Browns are also bringing in LB Deandre Johnson:

Johnson played in nine games this year for the Houston Roughnecks with 15 tackles and one sack.

Many of the names on the team’s 90-man roster are considered long-shots to make the 53-man and practice squad for Cleveland. Even more difficult for a camp invite but Berry continues to seek ways to improve the Browns roster in any way possible.