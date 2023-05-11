Daily Dawg Chow 5/11: XFL Standouts Pita Taumoepenu and Deandre Johnson coming to camp

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: 3 ‘best guess’ destinations for Kareem Hunt (Barry Shuck) Talented back should be in somebody’s camp by July
- XFL workouts: Browns bringing in two more defenders (Jared Mueller) DE Pita Taumoepenu and LB Deandre Johnson will be given a chance to join the 90-man roster
- Browns not featured in any international games in 2023 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland has only had one international game since 2005
- Browns offseason roster “improvement” still in the top 10 after NFL draft (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency and the NFL draft have brought a quality uptick for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- XFL standout LB Deandre Johnson earns camp invite with the Browns (Browns Wire) “There is not a ton of clarification on which camp, but given that he would need a contract to come to training camp we can assume this is an invitation to rookie minicamp.”
- 2023 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents (clevelandbrowns.com) “To preview the schedule, we’re breaking down how the offseason has looked for all 14 of their opponents.”
- Browns shut out as NFL announces 8 early games (WOIO) “The NFL announced 5 international games and 3 other “holiday” games Wednesday.”
- After the offseason moves, what could the Cleveland Browns’ record be this season? (Factory of Sadness) “I know everyone is thinking he’ll just return to his 2020 form, but fans seem to forget that long layoffs don’t help athletes, but hinder them.”
- Is the AFC too stacked for the Browns? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier studies the conference in order to determine if the Browns can compete in a loaded AFC
