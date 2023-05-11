Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule rumor tracker

The NFL will officially announce the 2023 NFL regular season schedule at 8:00 PM ET tonight.

When the schedule comes out, we will dedicate a full article to it, including some analysis of how it favors or doesn’t favor the Cleveland Browns. Until then, there could be various schedule leaks throughout the day, helping us piece a few things together. We will update this tracker throughout the day to track any schedule-related rumors.

2023 Browns Schedule Tracker

8:35 AM: Not sure how to couch this in here except I’ve heard a lot of murmurs about Browns Vs. Steelers in Week 1. This is not a report as I do not have the schedule yet but that is the working theory I’ve been hearing this AM. If so, believe that will be a road game.

8:15 AM: While the rest of the league, it seems, have things already announced or leaked on their schedule, the Browns have not. Jack Duffin of The OBR has started tracking the rest of the league and when Cleveland’s opponents have games announced or leaked:

#Browns Schedule Tracker



Here are the weeks we know games can't take place (red)



Will update as we hear more verified reports, not from someone’s mothers, brothers dog



Teams are offered a bye after the international games but don't have to take it, so have added these (yellow) pic.twitter.com/22EVRZCezv — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) May 11, 2023

8:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! The biggest bit of schedule news that we learned on Wednesday is that Cleveland will not be featured in any international games this season.

There were also some other big games released, such as the Bengals playing the Chiefs in Week 17 for New Year’s Eve, a couple of the Christmas Day games, and the first Black Friday game (featuring the Dolphins vs. the Jets).