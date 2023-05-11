 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

See what games the Cleveland Browns play in prime time, and how they open the season!

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 NFL schedule is here! See below for the order of the Browns’ 17 games, along with some observations below. Get your tickets here.

2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Week Date Away - Home Time TV
Week Date Away - Home Time TV
1 9/10/2023 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
2 9/18/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ABC
3 9/24/2023 Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
4 10/1/2023 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
5 10/8/2023 BYE vs. BYE
6 10/15/2023 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX
7 10/22/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS
8 10/29/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX
9 11/5/2023 Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
10 11/12/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX
11 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
12 11/26/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX
13 12/3/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX
14 12/10/2023 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS
15 TBD Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS
17 12/28/2023 New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. Prime
18 TBD Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Quick Hitter Observations

  • Cleveland opens the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals as 2.5-point underdogs. The season is book-ended with Bengals in Week 18.
  • If you're a creature of habit, then the whole middle part of the schedule will be regular games (not featured in prime time). The Browns have two games under the lights: Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 against the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. The Jets game is the team's lone home prime time game.
  • The Browns’ bye comes in Week 5, which is a bit early for my liking. Also, the period after Thursday Night Football is often viewed as a mini-bye, but that doesn’t come until between Weeks 17 and 18. Hopefully everyone can stay healthy.
  • Four of the Browns’ first five games are at home. Then, five of the next seven are on the road.
  • The Week 15 game against the Bears is TBD regarding the date. That could be the time of year when the league flexes certain games to Saturday.

