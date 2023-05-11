Browns 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 NFL schedule is here! See below for the order of the Browns’ 17 games, along with some observations below. Get your tickets here.
2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Away
|-
|Home
|Time
|TV
|Week
|Date
|Away
|-
|Home
|Time
|TV
|1
|9/10/2023
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC
|3
|9/24/2023
|Tennessee Titans
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|10/8/2023
|BYE
|vs.
|BYE
|6
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|10/22/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Indianapolis Colts
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|10/29/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|11/5/2023
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Denver Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|12/3/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|12/10/2023
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|TBD
|Chicago Bears
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|12/24/2023
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Houston Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|12/28/2023
|New York Jets
|vs.
|Cleveland Browns
|8:15 p.m.
|Prime
|18
|TBD
|Cleveland Browns
|vs.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
Quick Hitter Observations
- Cleveland opens the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals as 2.5-point underdogs. The season is book-ended with Bengals in Week 18.
- If you're a creature of habit, then the whole middle part of the schedule will be regular games (not featured in prime time). The Browns have two games under the lights: Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 against the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. The Jets game is the team's lone home prime time game.
- The Browns’ bye comes in Week 5, which is a bit early for my liking. Also, the period after Thursday Night Football is often viewed as a mini-bye, but that doesn’t come until between Weeks 17 and 18. Hopefully everyone can stay healthy.
- Four of the Browns’ first five games are at home. Then, five of the next seven are on the road.
- The Week 15 game against the Bears is TBD regarding the date. That could be the time of year when the league flexes certain games to Saturday.
