Browns 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 NFL schedule is here! See below for the order of the Browns’ 17 games, along with some observations below. Get your tickets here.

2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule Week Date Away - Home Time TV Week Date Away - Home Time TV 1 9/10/2023 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 2 9/18/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ABC 3 9/24/2023 Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 4 10/1/2023 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 5 10/8/2023 BYE vs. BYE 6 10/15/2023 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. FOX 7 10/22/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS 8 10/29/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 9 11/5/2023 Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 10 11/12/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX 11 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 12 11/26/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 12/3/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 12/10/2023 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS 15 TBD Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns TBD TBD 16 12/24/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 17 12/28/2023 New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. Prime 18 TBD Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Quick Hitter Observations