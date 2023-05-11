Browns open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 1 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 46. The opening odds became available immediately following the release of the Browns’ 2023 regular season schedule.

The Browns are coming off of a 7-10 season that felt a bit disjointed, due to the suspension surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team also underachieved in many regards, leading to the dismissal of their defensive coordinator and the hiring of Jim Schwartz this offseason. Cleveland has tried to bolster their defensive front and upgrade the wide receiver position in anticipation of Watson fully having the reigns from the get-go for the 2023 season.

The Bengals are coming off of a 12-4 season, having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Joe Burrow has proven that he’s capable of keeping his team in the mix year-in and year-out. However, Cleveland still seems to have the Bengals’ number. Although the Bengals won the most recent outing 23-10, Cleveland beat the Bengals 32-13 on Halloween last year. In 2021, they beat Cincinnati 41-16 and 21-16. And in 2020, they beat Cincinnati 35-30 and 37-34. Can Cleveland overcome their crazy-bad Week 1 fortunes since returning to the league in 1999? The 2.5-point spread seems to give Cleveland a respectable chance.

