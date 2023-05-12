Daily Dawg Chow 5/12: Browns schedule out - opening up against the Bengals

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more (Chris Pokorny) See what games the Cleveland Browns play in prime time, and how they open the season!
- Browns schedule: Tough start to season, early bye could be huge factors (Jared Mueller) Facing the AFC North and Titans in the first four weeks will test Cleveland
- Browns open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 1 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 46 for the game.
- Who has the best O-Line in the league according to Pro Football Focus? (Barry Shuck) Annual projections have the Browns leading all others
- Cleveland Browns announce 2023 schedule (clevelandbrowns.com) “The NFL announced on Thursday its complete schedule for the regular season, and it begins for the Browns with a matchup against the Bengals on Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium for their first Week 1 home opener since 2019.”
- 3 Areas Rodney McLeod Helps Browns Secondary (Sports Illustrated) “Adding McLeod to Cleveland’s defense could end up being valuable both on and off the field. The Browns have been missing a savvy veteran on defense that can provide both leadership and playmaking ability.”
- One trade would give the Cleveland Browns the offensive weapon they’re missing (Factory of Sadness) “Plus, if Bleacher Report nailed his value, then a seventh-round pick would be enough to get him. Maybe a sixth-round pick, but still, that’s great value for an actual impact player.”
- Elijah Moore will be a future superstar for Cleveland Browns in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Moore, on the other hand, found himself lacking opportunities in 2022. After gaining 538 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions in just 11 games as a rookie, he had just 37 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown.”
- Browns will play Bengals week 1 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier offers some perspective on the order of the schedule
