Browns schedule: Assessing the order of QBs Jim Schwartz’s defense will face

The Cleveland Browns schedule is out and while we have known the team’s 2023 opponents since the end of last season, getting a schedule helps assess the outlook on the season. With the quarterback position the most important in the NFL and the AFC being loaded with good to great players at the position, who DC Jim Schwartz’s unit will face off with will be interesting.

The Browns defense starts and ends the season with Joe Burrow, one of the top players at the position in the NFL, but has an interesting mix in between:

Week 2 - Kenny Pickett - As a rookie, Pickett struggled but showed a few flashes of quality play. With the offensive line upgraded in free agency and the NFL draft, Pickett could develop in his second season.

Three totally different players and very little clarity about who will be starting by the time Week 6 rolls around. Lance will get every shot to take the job as Purdy recovers from arm surgery while Darnold, on his third team, lurks as a Kyle Shanahan reclamation project. Week 7 - Anthony Richardson - While veteran Gardner Minshew could take early reps as the starter, Richardson will likely be starting by Week 7. A hyper-athletic prospect, Richardson has speed and power with the ball in his hands and a strong arm. Accuracy concerns are partially due to his surrounding cast in college but the rookie will have to prove he can beat teams through the air.

Week 11 - Pickett

Week 12 - Russell Wilson - After a horrible season in 2022, Wilson hopes to bounce back this year. With Sean Payton riding in (yes, a pun), Wilson has a chance to replicate the success Drew Brees had with Payton. A lot of talented weapons should help his chances as well.

Between Burrow and Burrow, the Browns defense has an interesting group of quarterbacks to face. Rodgers, Stafford and Wilson are older veterans coming off down years but with a long history of success. Jackson is a force unto himself with a new scheme and talent around him while Lawrence and Fields are expected to be the next great young guys. A few rookies, second-year QBs and retreads litter the rest of the schedule.

What sticks out to you between matchups with Burrow?