The Cleveland Browns open rookie minicamp the day after the 2023 NFL schedule was released. The Browns have seven drafted players, a myriad of undrafted free agents (as of yet unannounced) and a few tryout players, including a few from the XFL, on the fields of Berea over the next couple of days.

Drafted players do not have to have signed contracts to participate, although a simple waiver is required in case of injury, but teams would like to get that out of the way. Cleveland’s NFL draft class isn’t expected to have too many immediate impact players but a few are expected to play rotational roles.

The Browns have now signed five of those seven drafted players to contracts:

Siaki Ika

Isaiah McGuire

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Cameron Mitchell

Luke Wypler

That leaves the team’s top selection, WR Cedric Tillman, and OT Dawand Jones as the only two drafted players not signed at the start of training camp.

With last year’s draft class, K Cade York didn’t sign until the middle of June while DT Perrion Winfrey signed in late July. Like Jones, Winfrey was considered a player that fell on draft day.

While drafted rookies are slotted into a salary range, how the contract is structured can be negotiated slightly including how many years are guaranteed. Given that Tillman and Jones play premium positions, their agents and/or the team may be pushing for specific details.