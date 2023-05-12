Cleveland Browns confirm signing of 9 undrafted free agents, including two OSU players

Just in time for rookie minicamp starting today, the Cleveland Browns officially signed nine undrafted rookie free agents, including two players from the Ohio State Buckeyes:

Browns’ Undrafted Rookie Free Agents Name Position Height Weight College Name Position Height Weight College Hassan Hall RB 5-10 196 Georgia Tech Thomas Greaney TE 6-6 250 Albany Jeremiah Martin DE 6-3 265 Washington Lonnie Phelps DE 6-2 247 Kansas Mohamoud Diabate LB 6-4 225 Utah Charlie Thomas III LB 6-3 216 Georgia Tech Ronnie Hickman S 6-1 209 Ohio State Tanner McCalister S 5-11 191 Ohio State Caleb Biggers CB 5-10 202 Boise State

Right after the draft, you may recall that we tracked all nine undrafted free agents who were reportedly signing with the Browns. There had been ten spots available, but the Browns made other moves since then to fill out the roster.

RB Hassan Hall reportedly received $125,000 guaranteed with Cleveland, and EDGE Mohamoud Diabate reportedly received $250,000 guaranteed.

With S Ronnie Hickman and CB Tanner McAllister being on the team, and adding in the two draft picks from OSU that the Browns selected, the team has an unbelievable four Ohio State rookies in camp.

Cleveland also signed 5 of their 7 draft picks this morning, leading into camp. The team will also have some players in camp for a tryout.