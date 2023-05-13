Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/13/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns trading for 3-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are trading for defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who had 10 sacks last season with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Browns confirm signing of 9 undrafted free agents, including two OSU players (Chris Pokorny) - Just in time for rookie minicamp starting today, the Cleveland Browns officially signed nine undrafted rookie free agents, including two players from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
- Browns sign 5 of their 7 draft picks (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns have now signed five of their seven drafted players to contracts.
- Browns run defense to be tested again in 2023 (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns run defense was a welcoming sight for opposing running backs in 2022. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’ system and the rebuilt run defense will once again be tested throughout the upcoming season as the Browns face several of the league’s best returning rushing attacks.
- Browns schedule: Assessing the order of QBs Jim Schwartz’s defense will face (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns schedule is out and while we have known the team’s 2023 opponents since the end of last season, getting a schedule helps assess the outlook on the season. With the quarterback position the most important in the NFL and the AFC being loaded with good to great players at the position, who DC Jim Schwartz’s unit will face off with will be interesting.
- Browns to spend two weeks out west after Thanksgiving (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns brass requested that two of their three games out west (Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams) be scheduled back to back. To save their players from three flights out west, Cleveland’s request was to allow them to stay in the area for two straight weeks. NFL schedule makers granted their request in Weeks 12 and 13.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones wants ‘the real truth’ on love of football (Beacon Journal) - Dawand Jones dipped into his basketball past in order to swat away any notion he wished he was playing that sport professionally over playing in the NFL. All that was missing was a Dikembe Mutombo finger wag at the end.
- Why Deshaun Watson must be ready for primetime early in the Browns’ 2023 schedule (cleveland.com) - The Browns 2023 schedule comes in like a wrecking ball for Deshaun Watson in his first full season as the starter here, and he better be ready.
- OSU safeties Ronnie Hickman, Tanner McCalister among 9 undrafted free agents signed (Browns Zone) - The Browns added a pair of Ohio State safeties among the signing of nine undrafted free agents announced Friday as the three-day rookie minicamp began. Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister played in Columbus and will try to earn a spot with the Browns.
- Cedric Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson reignite high school bond for rookie minicamp (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cedric Tillman and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are tapping into their high school roots as they begin to grow their pro ones in Cleveland.
NFL:
- Josh Harris has signed, exclusive deal with Daniel Snyder for Commanders (The Washington Post) - The group led by Josh Harris has completed a signed agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder. The agreement gives Harris and his investors an exclusivity window to attempt to have the $6.05 billion deal approved by the NFL finance committee and ratified by the league’s team owners.
- Tom Brady in talks to become limited Raiders partner (ESPN) - NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN — potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months.
- Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray (ACL) ‘a long way away, but we don’t play for a long time’ (NFL.com) - Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray is improving from his knee injury, but remains far off in his return. Gannon would not specify when he thought Murray might be cleared for football-related activities.
Loading comments...