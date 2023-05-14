Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/14/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns schedule: A deeper look into 2023 (Barry Shuck) - When the 2023 NFL schedule was revealed Thursday night, there were some very interesting games to be played right off. Also in Week 1 are the division champs Cincinnati Bengals traveling to the Cleveland Browns.
- Updating Browns 53-man roster projection after Smith trade, McLeod signing (Jared Mueller) - The change from Joe Woods to Jim Schwartz as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator will not only have an impact on the field but it is obviously having an impact off of it.
- Why was Za’Darius Smith available in a trade? (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry sent a clear message on Friday to the quarterbacks that will be facing the Browns this season with the trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. So why was Smith available for the low, low price of a pair of fifth-round draft picks?
Cleveland Browns:
- Did Browns pull off another Amari Cooper deal by adding Za’Darius Smith? (Terry Pluto) - The Za’Darius Smith trade seemed to come out of nowhere for the Browns. That’s what I was thinking when I heard the Browns traded a fifth-round pick in 2024 and another fifth-round pick in 2025 to Minnesota for Smith, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end.
- ‘Everything’s explosive’: Cleveland Browns rookies rave over Jim Schwartz’s scheme (Beacon Journal) - The Ferrari Jim Schwartz said the Browns had picked up with the No. 98 pick in last month’s draft has gotten a test run the last two days.
- Rookie DE Isaiah McGuire excited for ‘great opportunity’ to learn from Za’Darius Smith, add him to pass rush (Browns Zone) - The rookies were back at the hotel after their first practice as pros when their new team made headlines. The Browns had agreed Friday night to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Vikings.
- What the Browns’ trade for Za’Darius Smith means for Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo (cleveland.com) - At first glance, it might seem that the Browns’ trade for three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on Friday night was bad news for fellow edge Ogbo Okoronkwo, signed by the Browns to a three-year deal in March worth $19 million.
NFL:
- Payton, Broncos share ‘good news’ on RB Williams’ progress (ESPN) - Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton offered the strongest public vote of confidence to date Saturday for the return of running back Javonte Williams from last season’s devastating knee injury for the start of training camp this summer.
- Lions QB Hendon Hooker says he’s taking ‘mental reps’ in Detroit’s rookie minicamp (NFL.com) - After being selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round, quarterback Hendon Hooker was present in the team’s rookie minicamp on Saturday. However, he was not a full participant. Hooker did not put a timetable on his return to the field but was optimistic about his progress from a torn ACL in his left knee on Nov. 19, 2022.
- Joe Kapp’s Lawsuit Paved the Way for N.F.L. Free Agency (New York Times) - The Vikings and Patriots quarterback successfully challenged pro football’s standard contracts in the 1970s, setting a legal precedent that the players’ union used to win later court battles.
