Browns have 6 in for tryouts including 2017 2nd-round pick

The Cleveland Browns roster might be as loaded as any that we’ve seen in a long time. As fans know, what it looks like on paper doesn’t matter. The team must put it together on the field, especially QB Deshaun Watson.

As rookie minicamp takes place in Berea, the team has signed five of their seven draft picks. The Browns also announced the signing of nine undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster. Despite not being selected in the NFL draft, Cleveland got some good UDFAs.

GM Andrew Berry also brought in six players for tryouts during rookie minicamp:

Browns minicamp tryouts



WR Isaiah Epps

LB Ryan Greenhagen

G Robert Mitchell

DT Jabari Taylor

WR Kris Thornton

CB Quincy Wilson — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) May 12, 2023

Quincy Wilson is the name that would jump out to many that love the NFL draft. Wilson was a mid-2nd round selection in 2017. A big, strong defensive back, Wilson was expected to grow into a starting role but, instead, has bounced around over the last few seasons. Wilson played 29 games with the Indianapolis Colts after they drafted him but just four in the last two years combined between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson has played 36 snaps on defense the last two seasons.

The other five players are undrafted out of the 2022 NFL draft.