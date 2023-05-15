Daily Dawg Chow 5/15: Browns acquiring Za’Darius Smith is a big deal

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns have 6 in for tryouts including 2017 2nd-round pick (Jared Mueller) Quincy Wilson among those looking for another shot during Browns rookie minicamp
- Report: Za’Darius Smith found Browns appealing among 3 suitors (Jared Mueller) Browns were not the only suitor for Vikings pass rusher
- Why was Za’Darius Smith available in a trade? (Thomas Moore) Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry swung a shrewd deal for the veteran pass rusher, but why were the Vikings will to let him go so cheap?
- Updating Browns 53-man roster projection after Smith trade, McLeod signing (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry keeps making moves for the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Where the Browns Edge Rusher Group Ranks After Acquiring Za’Darius Smith (Sports Illustrated) “Myles Garrett is perhaps the best pass rusher in the NFL but now he is playing opposite of the best talent he’s had the pleasure to in his NFL career. Going from Jadeveon Clowney who had just 11 sacks in 26 games with the Browns, to Smith who had 10 sacks alone last year after returning from an injury is quite the upgrade.”
- 3 things Za’Darius Smith brings to the Cleveland Browns (Factory of Sadness) “Smith is not some fly-by-night type of player. He’s a genuine Pro Bowler. Now injuries and age slow guys down, and yes, there exists a possibility that Smith doesn’t bring his Minnesota form to Cleveland.”
- Former Ohio State center Luke Wypler signs rookie contract with Browns (Buckeyes Wire via Yahoo) “Based on current data and expectations, Wypler’s contract is estimated to be 4 years for $4,019,972, with $179,972 of that guaranteed as a signing bonus.”
- Browns: 5 takeaways from the trade with Vikings for DE Za’Darius Smith (Browns Wire) “As the Browns now field a significantly improved defensive front in 2023 after putting together the worst in the league a year ago, they understand their window to compete is now.”
- “DeShaun Watson needs to be elite week 1” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to recent comments from his Browns channel
