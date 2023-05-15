 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Browns News: 2 defenders waived

Storey Jackson, Roderick Perry open up space for Za’Darius Smith and another addition

By JaredMueller
/ new
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The constant movement on the Cleveland Browns roster by GM Andrew Berry continues this offseason. The Browns needed to make at least one roster spot available for when the Za’Darius Smith trade becomes official. They also had a number of players in for workouts during rookie minicamp and from the XFL prior to that.

The Smith deal was a huge addition to a Cleveland roster that was ranked worst in the AFC North prior to the move.

To make space for Smith, and one other addition, Berry waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry on Monday.

Jackson played in 15 snaps in one contest for the Browns in 2022 while Perry played in two games, contributing two tackles, in 42 total snaps.

With XFL players allowed to sign with NFL teams today, following the completion of the XFL season this weekend, DE/LB Pita Taumoepenu seems to be the most likely player to take the extra roster spot vacated with Monday’s moves.

Like DE Chris Odom (USFL) last year, Taumoepenu was his league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

There is a report that a different defender could be signed to the vacant roster spot:

With DC Jim Schwartz coming in, Berry has made a slew of changes to Cleveland’s defensive roster. With training camp over a month away and the season almost four months in the future, expect the GM to stay busy.

In This Stream

2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more

View all 152 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...