Monday Browns News: 2 defenders waived

The constant movement on the Cleveland Browns roster by GM Andrew Berry continues this offseason. The Browns needed to make at least one roster spot available for when the Za’Darius Smith trade becomes official. They also had a number of players in for workouts during rookie minicamp and from the XFL prior to that.

The Smith deal was a huge addition to a Cleveland roster that was ranked worst in the AFC North prior to the move.

To make space for Smith, and one other addition, Berry waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry on Monday.

Jackson played in 15 snaps in one contest for the Browns in 2022 while Perry played in two games, contributing two tackles, in 42 total snaps.

With XFL players allowed to sign with NFL teams today, following the completion of the XFL season this weekend, DE/LB Pita Taumoepenu seems to be the most likely player to take the extra roster spot vacated with Monday’s moves.

Like DE Chris Odom (USFL) last year, Taumoepenu was his league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

There is a report that a different defender could be signed to the vacant roster spot:

#Browns creating room to bring in a defensive back, per source. Working on the name. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 15, 2023

With DC Jim Schwartz coming in, Berry has made a slew of changes to Cleveland’s defensive roster. With training camp over a month away and the season almost four months in the future, expect the GM to stay busy.