Daily Dawg Chow 5/16: Browns waive Roderick Perry and Storey Jackson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns defense was great in man coverage in ‘22, should see more under Jim Schwartz (Jared Mueller) Why Joe Woods insisted on zone coverage is beyond anyone
- Monday Browns News: 2 defenders waived (Jared Mueller) Storey Jackson, Roderick Perry open up space for Za’Darius Smith and another addition
- Prior to Smith trade, Browns roster ranked worst in the AFC North (Jared Mueller) Browns have a lot to prove going into 2023 after Andrew Berry’s busy offseason
- NFL draft: Meet Browns new DE Isaiah McGuire (Barry Shuck) EDGE rushers are always needed
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Waive Two Defensive Players (Sports Illustrated) “DT Roderick Perry and LB Storey Jackson were both cut, per the team. The Browns needed to make room for the acquisition of DE Za’Darius Smith, most notably.”
- Is Za’Darius Smith the missing piece for the Cleveland Browns? | Locked on NFL (WKYC) “Smith and Garrett will form an electric pass rushing tandem, and adding a veteran to a group that includes rookie Isaiah McGuire and second year player Alex Wright should help the entire unit in 2023 - while allowing guys to get more rest and be more productive during their on-field snaps.”
- Watch: PFF analyst believes Browns hit home run with Za’Darius Smith (Browns Wire) “You can count PFF’s Steve Palazzolo among those who believe the trade for Za’Darius Smith was an excellent move for the Browns. During a recent podcast, Palazzolo highlighted how consistent and productive Smith has been over the past three seasons he played (injured for most of 2021).”
- Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns Hero Series bobblehead available (cleveland.com) “Garrett, a first-round draft choice out of Texas A&M, is going into his seventh NFL season, all with Cleveland. The defensive end has racked up 177 solo tackles and assisted on 86. He has recorded 77 tackles for loss.”
- “Best Browns team (on paper) since 1999?” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier compares the 2023 version of the Browns with the 2020 team
