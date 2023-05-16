Browns sign CB Chris Westry

The Cleveland Browns made a minor transaction on Tuesday with the signing of cornerback Chris Westry.

The club had an available roster spot after releasing linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive tackle Roderick Perry on Monday. One of those spots was claimed earlier today when the trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith was officially completed and Westry now fills the other spot.

The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound Westry was initially signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He landed on injured reserve for his rookie season and then spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad in Dallas, although he did appear in two games that year, playing nine snaps on defense and 19 on special teams.

In 2021, Westry moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in six games and playing 184 snaps on defense and another 66 on special teams. He posted a nice tackling grade of 84.4 and a solid run defense grade of 79.7 from Pro Football Focus, but struggled in coverage with a grade of 50 and allowed a quarterback rating of 118.6 when targeted in coverage.

Westry spent training camp in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers but was released from the roster in mid-August.

All told, Westry has played in eight career games and has 18 tackles and three passes defended