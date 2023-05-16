The Cleveland Browns keep checking items off the list on the slow road toward the start of the 2023 NFL season. Just prior to the start of rookie minicamp, the team signed five of their seven draft picks to their rookie contracts. GM Andrew Berry made a huge deal to acquire DE Za’Darius Smith and signed 6’4” cornerback Chris Westry on Tuesday.

Despite participating in the minicamp, Cleveland’s top two selections, WR Cedric Tillman and OT Dawand Jones, had not signed their deals yet. The team confirmed that Tillman signed his contract today leaving Jones as the only player left without a deal in place.

The Tennessee Volunteers star was the Browns top draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Last year, K Cade York didn’t sign until the middle of June while DT Perrion Winfrey signed in late July. Like Jones, Winfrey was considered a player that fell on draft day.

Tillman “passes the eye test” during minicamp:

According to @Jake_Trotter, #Browns rookie WR Cedric Tillman already passes the eye test pic.twitter.com/AUAbAo41QB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 16, 2023

While drafted rookies are slotted into a salary range, how the contract is structured can be negotiated slightly including how many years are guaranteed. Given that Tillman and Jones play premium positions, their agents and/or the team may have been pushing for specific details.

Aaron Wilson first reported Tillman’s signing.