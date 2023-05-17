Daily Dawg Chow 5/17: Are the Browns considering Zeke Elliot?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign CB Chris Westry (Thomas Moore) Cleveland adds some depth at cornerback with a player who has played for the Cowboys and Ravens.
- Trade details: Vikings paying portion, Browns cap hit only $3 million in ‘23 for Smith (Jared Mueller) Za’Darius Smith trade cheaper for Browns than initially expected
- Browns sign WR Cedric Tillman, only one draft pick left unsigned (Jared Mueller) NFL draft class: Dawand Jones the last remaining unsigned pick
- If you could add one former Browns player to the current roster ... (Thomas Moore) GM Andrew Berry has been busy rebuilding the roster, but if he could sign a key player from the team’s past, who would it be?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cowboys Ex Ezekiel Elliott ‘Close to Signing’ with Browns or Chargers? Odd Report (Sports Illustrated) “Elliott turns 28 in July but after a 12-touchdown season, has seen his perceived value fall off a plateau. There is a time and a place for him to continue his career. The Chargers? Sensible. The Browns? We don’t know.”
- Mitchell Schwartz say Browns fans shouldn’t be ‘super optimistic’ about chances (Dawg Pound Daily) “In an exclusive interview with Betway Insider, Schwartz broke down the 2023 NFL Draft and gave his opinion on the upcoming season.”
- Chris Hubbard: ‘Powerhouse’ Browns have what it takes to be ‘top contender’ in AFC (nfl.com) “Hubbard, 32, is taking free-agent visits and hopes to extend his career. He said wherever he ends up, they’ll be getting a multi-positional blocker who will put in the time necessary to get the job done.”
- Analyst Says 1 Browns Rookie ‘Passes The Eye Test’ (Browns Nation) “The Browns got a first glimpse at Tillman and their rookie class in last weekend’s rookie minicamp, and the expectation is that he’s featured in the rotation right away.”
- Why the Browns D-Line is ready for Prime Time, w/G Bush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush review the improvements made on the defensive line
