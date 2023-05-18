Daily Dawg Chow 5/18: Juan Thornhill claps back at Browns negativity

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns schedule: A clear rest advantage for Cleveland in ‘24 (Jared Mueller) The NFL schedule release has produced a lot of interesting data.
- The Bone Lady is Cleveland’s most iconic superfan: Part 1 (Barry Shuck) 25 questions with Browns representation in her own unique, wacky style
- Daily Dawg Chow 5/17: Are the Browns considering Zeke Elliot? (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (JaredMueller and Barry Shuck) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns News:
- New Browns safety Juan Thornhill will not accept your negativity (Browns Wire) “If y’all can’t tell I’m tired of the negativity and I’ve only been here for 3 weeks. We will Win this year.”
- PFF’s Sam Monson Projects Browns to Make Playoffs (Sports Illustrated) “Both Monson and Steve Palazzolo, the hosts of this show have been complementary of the offseason they’ve had. The same show gave the Browns an A for their offseason the day before.”
- Za’Darius Smith acquisition the latest signal Browns are all-in on a Super Bowl run (ESPN) “The Browns are trying to win now. With most of their star players entering or already in their prime seasons, the window to contend has arrived.”
- Do Browns have the best pass rushing duo in NFL? (nfl.com) “GMFB” debates do the Cleveland Browns have the best pass rushing duo in NFL.”
- Why the Browns should avoid Zeke Elliott (Youtube) Quincy Carrier weighs in on one of the more recent Browns roster considerations
