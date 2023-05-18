Looking forward: Browns favored in 9 games, underdog in 8 games for 2023

When the Cleveland Browns’ 2023 schedule was first released, we talked about how Cleveland was early 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds weren’t just released for Week 1, though — they were out for every game on the schedule, which we have highlighted in the last column of the table below:

Betting Odds for Browns’ 2023 Schedule Week Date Away - Home Time Line Week Date Away - Home Time Line 1 9/10/2023 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. +2.5 2 9/18/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. +1 3 9/24/2023 Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. -4.5 4 10/1/2023 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. -1 5 10/8/2023 BYE vs. BYE 6 10/15/2023 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. +1 7 10/22/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. -3 8 10/29/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. +1.5 9 11/5/2023 Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. -7 10 11/12/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. +3 11 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. -1.5 12 11/26/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. +1 13 12/3/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. -1 14 12/10/2023 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. -1 15 TBD Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns TBD -3.5 16 12/24/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. -4 17 12/28/2023 New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. +1 18 TBD Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals TBD +4

The Browns are the favorite in 9 of their 17 games, and the underdog in 8 games. That implies a 9-8 record for the Browns, which would put them on the border of playoff territory.

For much of the season, the Browns pretty much alternate between being favored vs. the underdog. There is a four-week stretch from Week 13-16 that has Cleveland as the favorite. Those games are against the Rams, Jaguars, Bears, and Texans, with the first and last of that bunch being on the road.

Is it worth it to place bets so early on the Browns? Let’s take the team’s Week 13 game against the Rams, for example. Even though Cleveland is on the road, they are a one-point favorite. If you think the Browns will be explosive and have a great season and that the Rams will be bad, then Cleveland is pretty much a straight up pick at this point. Once Week 13 rolls around, if Cleveland is indeed good and the Rams are bad, the line could be something like -7, which makes it a little tougher to pick the Browns to cover by more than a touchdown.

Cleveland is favored in 2 of their 6 games within the AFC North, as they are underdogs in both games against Bengals. The Browns are underdogs in three home games — +2.5 against the Bengals in Week 1, +1 against the 49ers in Week 6, and +1 against the Jets in Week 17.