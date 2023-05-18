Browns bring in running back for workout

The never-ending quest to find the best 90-man roster for training camp continues for the Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry. The Browns released two defenders to make room for DE Za’Darius Smith via trade and 6’4” cornerback Chris Westy’s signing.

While the team has to prove it on the field, the roster Berry has put together has top-end talent and depth that could rival any roster they’ve had since the return in 1999. That doesn’t mean Berry is finished.

Backup running back, defensive tackle and linebacker all could see additions.

RB Devine Ozigbo was in Berea for a workout as a possible addition to Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford and special teams:

Devine Ozigbo working out for #Browns today per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2023

Ozigbo has played 25 games in his career starting in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s compiled 14 rushes and 14 receptions while also playing 272 snaps on special teams.

The 6’0” back played in 39 games with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, compiling almost 2,200 rushing yards with a 5.2 yards per carry average. As a senior, Ozigbo rushed for 1,082 yards on just 155 carries.

Coming out for the NFL draft, Ozigbo showed some quality athletic tools:

Devine Ozigbo had a lot of fans coming out, myself included. Hasn't done anything of note, though.https://t.co/TVYwrg9A75 pic.twitter.com/lCEDRgMRTu — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) September 1, 2021

As with any player available at this point in the offseason, Ozigbo would have a hard time making Cleveland’s roster but, if signed, the running back room is one of the thinner groups on the team. Having special teams experience would help his chances as well.