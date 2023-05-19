Daily Dawg Chow 5/19: Browns taking a close look at free agent RB Devine Ozigbo

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns bring in running back for workout (Jared Mueller) Devine Ozigbo has played in 25 career games since 2019
- Looking forward: Browns favored in 9 games, underdog in 8 games for 2023 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns have a four-game stretch late in the season in which they are betting favorites.
- Why the fear over Za’Darius Smith? (Thomas Moore) Less than a week after the Browns traded for the veteran DE, a narrative is forming that he could derail the upcoming season. What’s that all about?
- NFL betting lines give ‘objective’ look at expectations for Browns (Jared Mueller) There are still human opinion behind the NFL betting lines for all teams including the Browns
- Cleveland Browns Workout Free Agent Running Back (Sports Illustrated) “Devine Ozigbo is set to work out for the Browns, per a report. Ozigbo last appeared in the NFL with the Denver Broncos last season, where he played in four games.”
- The Big Picture: Can the Cleveland Browns Rely on the Running Game in 2023? (Orange And Brown Report) “From Week One to Week Eight of the 2022 season, the Browns ranked first in the NFL in EPA per play on rushing plays. After their bye week, the Browns fell to 19th.”
- Should the Cleveland Browns really carry 3 quarterbacks this season? (Factory of Sadness) “Yet, the Browns have a lot of players they’re still evaluating, and keeping three quarterbacks on the roster may not be all that easy.”
- Study finds Cleveland Browns Stadium ranks as 3rd-best NFL stadium for marriage proposals (WKYC) “On Thursday, the sportsbook Betway released a study of the 10 best NFL stadiums for marriage proposals. And you didn’t have to look far to find Cleveland, with Cleveland Browns Stadium ranking third behind the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Stadium and the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field.”
- How Jim Schwartz can take advantage of the Browns’ Talent (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines how the new DC can maximize the talented roster he’s inheriting
