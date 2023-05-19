Browns officially announce times for 2023 preseason schedule

The Cleveland Browns released the final details of their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday, specifically noting what time/date each game will occur. Because the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame game this year in Canton to kick off the preseason, the team will only have one home preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Browns 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Week Day Date Away - Home Time Week Day Date Away - Home Time 1 Thursday 8/3/2023 New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns 8 p.m. 2 Friday 8/11/2023 Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns 7:30 p.m. 3 Thursday 8/17/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 p.m. 4 Saturday 8/26/2023 Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m.

The Browns open against the Jets on a Thursday in Canton before hosting the Washington Commanders eight days later for the only home game in Cleveland.

Cleveland then finishes the preseason in a unique manner, as they will play both teams coming off of a Super Bowl appearance — the Eagles and Chiefs — in their home stadiums, respectively.

The league also adopted a resolution this year that there will only be one cutdown date from 90 to 53 players, coming on Tuesday, August 29. That means players in camp will have the full slate of four games to try winning over the coaching staff and front office for a spot on the final roster or practice squad.