Browns legend Jim Brown passes away at the age of 87

When the greatest football player of all time discussion happens, Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown is always among the names mentioned. As shared by his wife on Instagram, Brown passed away Thursday evening at the age of 87:

Brown was Cleveland’s first-round selection in the 1957 NFL Draft and played nine seasons for the Browns. During that time, despite the NFL having just 12 games during four of his seasons and 14 during the other five, Brown rushed for over 1,200 yards seven times and led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons.

In total, the star running back had 12,312 yards rushing and 106 touchdowns. In an era where passing was far more limited, Brown added on 262 receptions for just under 2,500 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns through the air.

In 1971, Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following his playing career, Brown found success in Hollywood appearing in films including “The Split,” “Riot,” “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.” He was also highly active in the civil rights movement of the ‘60s.

Brown was among the inaugural Ring of Honor inductees for the Browns in 2010 and a statue in his likeness was unveiled outside of the team’s stadium in 2016.