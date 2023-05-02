Daily Dawg Chow 5/2: Browns picking up Jed Wills’ fifth year option

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns make decision on Jed Wills 5th-year option (Jared Mueller) After drafting Dawand Jones, many wondered about Jedrick Wills fifth-year option deadline
- Local speedster trying out for Jets then Browns during rookie minicamps (Jared Mueller) Anthony Kendall has two shots to go from Baldwin-Wallace to the NFL
- Browns bring back familiar face on special teams (Thomas Moore) Cleveland signs punter Joseph Charlton, who spent time with the club in 2022.
- Browns 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Way Too Early Edition (Jared Mueller) The 2023 NFL draft is in the books so our first 2024 mock draft has to be released
- Why Greg Newsome II thinks the Browns cornerback room is ‘loaded’ and a ‘matchup nightmare’ (cleveland.com) “We’re loaded,” Newsome said at the girls high school flag football championship that the Browns hosted at Mentor High School on Monday.”
- 2023 Cleveland Browns Draft Review (Sports Illustrated) “Cedric Tillman and Dawand Jones were great picks with the potential to fill crucial roles in the 2024 season and beyond. Both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper become free agents after the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.”
- Browns favored to win 10+ games from FanDuel (Browns Wire) “This puts them on par with the Baltimore Ravens and a higher line than the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cincinnati Bengals sit with the highest win total line in the AFC North, set at 11.5 games.”
- Browns get bigger with super-sized selections (Herald-Star) “A modern-day Goliath,” said Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who is eager to have Jones under the tutelage of renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan. “You just don’t see humans that are that big. There just really aren’t many people on earth that are his size.”
- Breaking down day 3 and UDFA of the Browns draft w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns discuss Cleveland’s moves on the last day of the draft
