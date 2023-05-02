NFL draft: Browns 6th round pick lauded by ESPN

With only a few assets to work within the first 100 selections of the 2023 NFL draft, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry needed a little luck to find impact players with the remaining six selections. The NFL draft is full of unknowns and uncertainties moving forward so all that can be assessed is what we know at this point.

Healthy grading of draft classes is best done after they have completed three full seasons. For the 2023 class, that means the 2026 NFL offseason.

For the Browns, WR Cedric Tillman, DT Siaki Ika and OT Dawand Jones will get a majority of attention but sixth-round pick, center Luke Wypler, could be the steal of the draft. Realistically, Wypler is unlikely to see the field in 2023 and, perhaps, even 2024 but following the draft is considered the best selection by ESPN’s Jordan Reid (subscriber, $):

Wypler is active and quick-footed, and he can win in many ways. It was a surprise to see him still available in the sixth round. Wypler fits the Browns’ zone-blocking scheme really well, which has some variations of the Ohio State offense. That should help his transition.

At 6’2”, Wypler is undersized for a center which could limit his ability to play guard at the NFL level. That, along with the limited value placed on the center position, likely pushed him into the sixth round. Two or three inches taller and Wypler is likely a second or third-round selection.

Cleveland re-signed starting center Ethan Pocic this offseason but could move on from the contract after one or two seasons if they believe Wypler is ready.

While Browns fans will, understandably, wait until Wypler produces on the field to laud him, it is a positive sign to see respect thrown toward the selection from a national level.