Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/20/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

  • Browns legend Jim Brown passes away at the age of 87 (Jared Mueller) - When the greatest football player of all time discussion happens, Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown is always among the names mentioned. As shared by his wife on Instagram, Brown passed away Thursday evening at the age of 87.
  • Browns officially announce times for 2023 preseason schedule (Chris Pokorny) - The Cleveland Browns released the final details of their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday, specifically noting what time/date each game will occur. Because the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame game this year in Canton to kick off the preseason, the team will only have one home preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
  • Who is QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and why do the Browns need him? (Barry Shuck) - Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. We all know this. 2023 will be his first full season at the helm as he played just six games last year after serving an 11-game suspension. We all know this as well. But every NFL team needs a capable backup. With this in mind, GM Andrew Berry selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft with pick #140. The idea is for Thompson-Robinson to learn from the other signal callers for a year, and then be ready to become Watson’s primary backup beginning in 2024.
  • AFC North: Steelers extend Trubisky, bring back Rudolph (Jared Mueller) - Despite playing mostly poorly in seven games last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky agreed to a contract extension on Thursday.

