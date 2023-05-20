Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/20/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns legend Jim Brown passes away at the age of 87 (Jared Mueller) - When the greatest football player of all time discussion happens, Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown is always among the names mentioned. As shared by his wife on Instagram, Brown passed away Thursday evening at the age of 87.
- Browns officially announce times for 2023 preseason schedule (Chris Pokorny) - The Cleveland Browns released the final details of their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday, specifically noting what time/date each game will occur. Because the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame game this year in Canton to kick off the preseason, the team will only have one home preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
- Who is QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and why do the Browns need him? (Barry Shuck) - Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. We all know this. 2023 will be his first full season at the helm as he played just six games last year after serving an 11-game suspension. We all know this as well. But every NFL team needs a capable backup. With this in mind, GM Andrew Berry selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft with pick #140. The idea is for Thompson-Robinson to learn from the other signal callers for a year, and then be ready to become Watson’s primary backup beginning in 2024.
- AFC North: Steelers extend Trubisky, bring back Rudolph (Jared Mueller) - Despite playing mostly poorly in seven games last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky agreed to a contract extension on Thursday.
Cleveland Browns:
- 32 facts about 32: The numbers that defined Jim Brown (clevelandbrowns.com) - Jim Brown, the legendary Browns running back who passed away, will always be defined as one of the most dominant players in NFL history.
- NFL 100: At No. 2, unstoppable force Jim Brown was ‘fast as the fastest, hard as the hardest’ (The Athletic $$) - In the second quarter of a game in 1963, Jim Brown caught a screen pass from Frank Ryan. The fullback burst past Washington defensive back Jim Steffen, put a move on defensive back Johnny Sample, broke a tackle attempt by defensive back Dale Hackbart, spun away from cornerback Lonnie Sanders and linebacker Bob Pellegrini, and then ran away from defensive lineman Andy Stynchula and Hackbart for an 83-yard touchdown. The play told us everything about Brown. Which is to say, he lacked nothing.
- The greatest Cleveland Brown ever? That’s what comes to mind about Jim Brown (Terry Pluto) - He carried the football like a loaf of bread, holding it far away from his body. I’ve never seen anyone else do it quite like that. That was my first thought when I heard Jim Brown died Friday at the age of 87.
- Jim Brown’s biggest fan clings to memories of star running back (cleveland.com) - When Ray Prisby woke this morning, he dressed for a gym workout. So he grabbed a hoodie, one of the many Cleveland Browns clothing items he owns.
- Hall of Famer Jim Brown dies at age 87 (Browns Zone) - Jim Brown was Superman on the field. He outran and ran over defenders. His chiseled body seemed indestructible, as he never missed a game in a nine-year Hall of Fame career. More than 60 years after retiring, he’s still considered the greatest running back of all time. Brown, viewed as the best player in Browns history, died Thursday night at age 87. The Associated Press was first to report.
- Jim Brown, Football Great and Civil Rights Champion, Dies at 87 (New York Times) - Jim Brown, the Cleveland Browns fullback who was acclaimed as one of the greatest players in pro football history, and who remained in the public eye as a Hollywood action hero and a civil rights activist, though his name was later tarnished by accusations of violent conduct against women, died on Thursday night at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87.
- Football’s ‘greatest player,’ Jim Brown: 1934-2023 (Pro Football Hall of Fame) - The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Jim Brown, the Cleveland Browns fullback whom many considered the greatest athlete to play professional football. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame elected in his first year of eligibility, 1971, Brown died Thursday night at age 87.
NFL:
- Nick Boyle changes positions, seeks new team in his quest to stay in NFL (ESPN) - It wasn’t quite like Nick Boyle practiced. A week ago, he stood over the football on the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, twirled it into just the right place and then sent it flying between his legs, sailing yards behind him to the waiting hands of other Pittsburgh Steelers hopefuls at the team’s rookie minicamp.
- Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were ‘nothing against’ Panthers (NFL.com) - Christian McCaffrey’s move from Charlotte to San Francisco involved a range of emotions, but by the time the dust settled, he’d realized it was nothing but good for him. The “best thing that ever happened” to him, in fact. After realizing how that might sound to the fans of the team that traded him away, McCaffrey took a moment to clarify his comments Friday.
- Frank Ragnow’s toe injury is non-operable, but Lions Pro Bowler feeling optimistic (mlive.com) - Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow says there is no surgery that can cure what’s left of his painful left toe — no non-experimental surgery anyway — but he’s optimistic that the worst days finally are behind him.
