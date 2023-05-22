Daily Dawg Chow 5/22: NFL world remembers Jim Brown

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Jim Brown: From Browns consolation prize in the NFL draft to early retirement at his peak (Barry Shuck) The future Hall of Famer was in his athletic prime
- Nick Chubb: ‘Most elusive’ running back in the NFL (Jared Mueller) PFF’s definition is interesting but “elusive” isn’t the first word many think of with Chubb, “BEST” is
- Deshaun Watson, roster building and the salary cap (Thomas Moore) Cleveland has $230M in guaranteed money committed to their quarterback, but that should not hamper GM Andrew Berry’s efforts in building out a talented roster.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Is the Cleveland Browns embracing the Chip Kelly offense? (Factory of Sadness) “Kelly’s offense was hugely successful at Oregon, and his offense made men like Marcus Mariotta hot prospects. He came to Philadelphia after a few years at Oregon and could not replicate the success of the offense.”
- Browns: 2023 wins prediction round up pre-training camp edition (Browns Wire) “The FanDuel sportsbook, one of the more popular sportsbooks, currently has the Browns’ over/under win total set at 9.5 as this article is being written.”
- Brown never lamented decision to retire from football at young age (Dayton Daily News) “During the long ago late summer of 1978, the great Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown gave an interview to The Dayton Daily News suggesting he could continue to play in the National Football League even though he had been retired for more than a dozen years.”
- Browns’ Isaiah McGuire has reputation for work ethic: ‘We couldn’t get him off the field’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “When McGuire visited the Tigers during a one-day prospect camp the summer before his senior year at Union, he kept going through drills with defensive line coach Brick Haley after the session had ended.”
- The Browns’ defense secret weapon w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns discuss the one addition to the Browns’ defense no one is talking about
