Ravens add journeyman, former Browns backup QB

The journey of former Cleveland Browns players in the NFL is always an interesting one. Over the last couple of decades, many of them found success elsewhere while others basically disappeared despite being high draft picks.

The Browns quarterback graveyard/jersey list is well-known and played out. The team paid a hefty price in draft capital and contract hoping that Deshaun Watson puts an end to the cycle of rotating quarterbacks.

One of the team’s former QBs, Josh Johnson, is back in the news. Last seen, Johnson was thrown into duty in the NFC Championship Game for the San Francisco 49ers after Brock Purdy got injured. Johnson was knocked out of the game as well with a concussion, forcing Purdy back in despite barely being able to throw the football.

Monday, the Baltimore Ravens signed Johnson for the third time in his career:

Free-agent QB Josh Johnson, who has played for a record 14 NFL teams, is returning to the Ravens for the third time in his NFL career, per source. Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016, 2021 and now will be back again in 2023. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

Johnson played in one game for Cleveland back in 2012 and has a total of 39 career games on his resume, including nine starts, since 2009. The 37-year-old has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during that time.

With the Browns, Johnson was one of four quarterbacks to play in 2012 with Brandon Weeden, Colt McCoy and Thaddeus Lewis all seeing time during the team’s 5-11 campaign.

With the Ravens, Johnson joins Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as quarterbacks all signing contracts with the team this offseason. Jackson is signed long-term while Huntley signed his restricted free-agent tender.