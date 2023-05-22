New NFL rule impacts game day QBs, inactive lists

The NFL is a quarterback-centric league and taking steps to ensure that good quarterback play happens has been the primary focus of rule changes over the last decade or so. Now, QBs are protected in the pocket and, often, out of the pocket with defenders unable to tackle a passer too high or too low.

A quarterback getting landed on or touched a second after throwing the football will also likely lead to a penalty.

In the NFC Championship Game, the quarterback was once again the focus but this time due to injury. Brock Purdy hurt his elbow early in the game. Despite the injury later leading to major surgery, Purdy had to return to the game when Josh Johnson was knocked out of the contest by a concussion.

Purdy could barely throw the football upon return.

Quickly, the NFL has passed a bylaw to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Call it the “Brock Purdy Rule” if you will:

The NFL bylaw on allowing a third QB to be active without burning a roster spot was approved, per source. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2023

At a simple level, teams will now be able to have 47 players active each week as long as three of them are quarterbacks.

This will likely impact roster construction as teams may be more likely to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster instead of risking losing one by putting them on the practice squad. It will also be interesting if there are any regulations related to the third quarterback, is he an emergency option or active like every other player?

Update:

Quickly, we got more information on those regulations:

The NFL has approved a rule allowing a team to designate a roster spot on an emergency 3rd QB.



A couple important rules:

* That player must be on the 53-man roster (it cannot be a practice squad call-up)

* That player can only play if the top 2 QBs are injured (no benchings) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2023

For the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are expected to be the top quarterbacks on the roster with Kellen Mond fighting for a roster spot.

What do you think of the new rule, overreaction to the Brock Purdy injury or a prudent decision?