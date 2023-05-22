 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New NFL rule impacts game day QBs, inactive lists

After Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson’s injuries in the NFC Championship Game, a new rule has passed

By JaredMueller
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFL is a quarterback-centric league and taking steps to ensure that good quarterback play happens has been the primary focus of rule changes over the last decade or so. Now, QBs are protected in the pocket and, often, out of the pocket with defenders unable to tackle a passer too high or too low.

A quarterback getting landed on or touched a second after throwing the football will also likely lead to a penalty.

In the NFC Championship Game, the quarterback was once again the focus but this time due to injury. Brock Purdy hurt his elbow early in the game. Despite the injury later leading to major surgery, Purdy had to return to the game when Josh Johnson was knocked out of the contest by a concussion.

Purdy could barely throw the football upon return.

Quickly, the NFL has passed a bylaw to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Call it the “Brock Purdy Rule” if you will:

At a simple level, teams will now be able to have 47 players active each week as long as three of them are quarterbacks.

This will likely impact roster construction as teams may be more likely to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster instead of risking losing one by putting them on the practice squad. It will also be interesting if there are any regulations related to the third quarterback, is he an emergency option or active like every other player?

Update:

Quickly, we got more information on those regulations:

For the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are expected to be the top quarterbacks on the roster with Kellen Mond fighting for a roster spot.

What do you think of the new rule, overreaction to the Brock Purdy injury or a prudent decision?

