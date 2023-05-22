NFL draft: Browns finish signing their entire draft class, as OT Dawand Jones reaches deal

The entire 2023 draft class for the Cleveland Browns is now under contract, as the team announced that OT Dawand Jones has signed his rookie contract. Jones was the team’s first or two fourth-round picks, being selected at No. 111 overall.

Rookie deals are pretty much pre-determined these days in terms of value, but there is some negotiating room in terms of how much of that money is guaranteed or how the contract is structured. It’s hard to draw any conclusions into the specifics on a player-by-player basis, though. Last year, K Cade York didn’t sign until the middle of June, while DT Perrion Winfrey signed in late-July. Like Jones, Winfrey was considered a player that fell on draft day.

The delays in signing don’t preclude a player from attending rookie minicamp, which took place 1-2 weeks ago. As you can see below, the Ohio State product was already taking lessons from offensive line coach Bill Callahan.