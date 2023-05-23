Daily Dawg Chow 5/23: Browns’ great Joshua Cribbs to be honored

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN’s “Football Power Index” projects Browns record, playoff chances (Jared Mueller) ESPN’s analytics have come under fire lately
- NFL draft: Browns finish signing their entire draft class, as OT Dawand Jones reaches deal (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland’s entire 2023 draft class is now signed.
- New NFL rule impacts game day QBs, inactive lists (Jared Mueller) After Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson’s injuries in the NFC Championship Game, a new rule has passed
- Browns AFC North record under Kevin Stefanski has huge home/road differences (Jared Mueller) Bodes well for the start of the 2023 season but something has to change
More Cleveland Browns news:
- The new Cleveland Browns could put frowns on the faces of enemy quarterbacks (Touchdown Wire) “So, in addition to mixing things up with the Schwartz addition, the Browns got decicive in free agency, adding former Minnesota Vikings linemen Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, as well as ex-Texans edge-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.”
- Cleveland Browns OTA questions: Schematic alignment, Deshaun Watson and secondary shuffle (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns are scheduled to have three OTAs running Tuesday through Thursday each of the next two weeks, with the Wednesday sessions both weeks opened to the media.”
- Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has already had enough of cynical Browns fans (Kansas City Star) “So when Thornhill tweeted: “If you aren’t all the way In with us this year then (peace emoji),” there were skeptics.”
- Browns WR Josh Cribbs to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame (WOIO) “The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame on Monday announced Cleveland Browns WR Josh Cribbs will be inducted as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.”
- Will the defense or offense struggle early? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses the possibility of one or both sides of the ball being slow out the gate
Loading comments...