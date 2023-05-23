Browns 2022 Week 1 Depth Chart: Who is gone? Remains? On the bubble?

The Cleveland Browns have undergone a wide variety of changes going into 2023 after having a lot of continuity the first three seasons under GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski. It starts with Joe Woods and Mike Priefer no longer on staff as coordinators having been replaced by Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone respectively.
The roster is also expected to look a lot different than last year.
As an exercise in understanding where the roster was to where it stands now, we wanted to take a look back at what the team’s Week 1 depth chart was to start 2022. From that 53-man roster, it is interesting to see who remains, who is gone and who might be on the bubble when final cuts happen in 2023:
2022 Browns Offense (26 players)
Gone or Free Agents Unlikely to Return (6)
- Jacoby Brissett
- Kareem Hunt
- D’Ernest Johnson
- Hjalte Froholdt
- Chris Hubbard
- Jesse James
Bubble Potentially (6)
- Kellen Mond
- Demetric Felton
- Harrison Bryant
- Joe Haeg
- Michael Dunn
- Anthony Schwartz
Injured for the Year (1)
- Michael Woods II
Returning (13)
- Joshua Dobbs
- Nick Chubb
- Jerome Ford
- Amari Cooper
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- David Bell
- David Njoku
- Jedrick Wills
- Joel Bitonio
- Ethan Pocic
- Wyatt Teller
- Jack Conklin
- James Hudson
2022 Browns Defense (24 players)
Gone or Free Agents Unlikely to Return (7)
- Chase Winovich
- Taven Bryan
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Greedy Williams
- John Johnson III
- Ronnie Harrison
- Richard LeCounte
Bubble Potentially (7)
- Isaiah Thomas
- Jordan Elliott
- Tommy Togiai
- Perrion Winfrey
- Tony Fields II
- Jacob Phillips
- D’Anthony Bell
Returning (10)
- Myles Garrett
- Alex Wright
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Sione Takitaki
- Denzel Ward
- Greg Newsome II
- Martin Emerson
- AJ Green
- Grant Delpit
2022 Browns Special Teams (3 players)
Returning
- Cade York
- Corey Bojorquez
- Charley Hughlett
While some of the “bubble” and “remaining” could be argued, it is interesting to see the potential turnover on the roster. Just 26 of last year’s 53 look like locks to make the roster one year later with another 13 considered on the bubble.
Unless there is some kind of surprise return from Hunt, JJ3 or Clowney (all seem very unlikely at this point), Cleveland’s next 53-man roster will have at least 14 new players with a (small) chance of up to 27.
Does the turnover/potential turnover surprise you?
