Browns 2022 Week 1 Depth Chart: Who is gone? Remains? On the bubble?

The Cleveland Browns have undergone a wide variety of changes going into 2023 after having a lot of continuity the first three seasons under GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski. It starts with Joe Woods and Mike Priefer no longer on staff as coordinators having been replaced by Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone respectively.

The roster is also expected to look a lot different than last year.

As an exercise in understanding where the roster was to where it stands now, we wanted to take a look back at what the team’s Week 1 depth chart was to start 2022. From that 53-man roster, it is interesting to see who remains, who is gone and who might be on the bubble when final cuts happen in 2023:

2022 Browns Offense (26 players)

Gone or Free Agents Unlikely to Return (6)

Jacoby Brissett

Kareem Hunt

D’Ernest Johnson

Hjalte Froholdt

Chris Hubbard

Jesse James

Bubble Potentially (6)

Kellen Mond

Demetric Felton

Harrison Bryant

Joe Haeg

Michael Dunn

Anthony Schwartz

Injured for the Year (1)

Michael Woods II

Returning (13)

Joshua Dobbs

Nick Chubb

Jerome Ford

Amari Cooper

Donovan Peoples-Jones

David Bell

David Njoku

Jedrick Wills

Joel Bitonio

Ethan Pocic

Wyatt Teller

Jack Conklin

James Hudson

2022 Browns Defense (24 players)

Gone or Free Agents Unlikely to Return (7)

Chase Winovich

Taven Bryan

Jadeveon Clowney

Greedy Williams

John Johnson III

Ronnie Harrison

Richard LeCounte

Bubble Potentially (7)

Isaiah Thomas

Jordan Elliott

Tommy Togiai

Perrion Winfrey

Tony Fields II

Jacob Phillips

D’Anthony Bell

Returning (10)

Myles Garrett

Alex Wright

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Anthony Walker Jr.

Sione Takitaki

Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome II

Martin Emerson

AJ Green

Grant Delpit

2022 Browns Special Teams (3 players)

Returning

Cade York

Corey Bojorquez

Charley Hughlett

While some of the “bubble” and “remaining” could be argued, it is interesting to see the potential turnover on the roster. Just 26 of last year’s 53 look like locks to make the roster one year later with another 13 considered on the bubble.

Unless there is some kind of surprise return from Hunt, JJ3 or Clowney (all seem very unlikely at this point), Cleveland’s next 53-man roster will have at least 14 new players with a (small) chance of up to 27.

Does the turnover/potential turnover surprise you?