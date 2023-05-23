Despite QB change and Deshaun Watson’s struggles, Browns offense showed some improvement from 2021 to 2022

The Cleveland Browns struggles in 2022 were not solely the fault of QB Deshaun Watson but his struggles upon returning from suspension were jarring. That was especially true at QB Jacoby Brissett played some of his best football to start the season for the Browns.

In 2021, QB Baker Mayfield was so limited by injuries and the drama surrounding WR Odell Beckham Jr. that the offense fell off from its production in 2020.

Whether fans want to blame one of the quarterbacks or HC Kevin Stefanski, it is obvious that the Cleveland offense must improve in 2023. GM Andrew Berry traded for WR Elijah Moore, signed WR Marquise Goodwin and TE Jordan Akins while drafting WR Cedric Tillman to help the passing game get going this year.

Looking back, it is interesting to see that the 2022 Browns offense had more plays in their opponent’s territory and more touchdowns than the one in 2021 despite all the struggles with that unit:

total plays in opponent territory vs TDs scored



2022 compared to 2021 pic.twitter.com/UblFlpfXO4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 24, 2023

If Stefanski and Watson can continue to show progression in 2023, the offense can put more pressure on defenses and more points on the board. With the expectation of an improved defense, the offense could also see shorter fields instead of teams marching up and down the field as they did often last year against Joe Woods’ unit.

A few more plays in opponent territories and less than 10 more touchdowns could put the Browns in the top five of both categories based on last year’s data. The offense took a step last season but needs to take another in 2023.