Daily Dawg Chow 5/24: Cleveland Browns gear up for OTAs

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

  • Browns Pass Rush Improvements by the Numbers (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns had a measly 34 sacks in 2022, 16 of which came from Myles Garrett. That’s a whopping 47 percent. It served to highlight how dominant Garrett is while illuminating just how ineffective everyone else was.”
  • 3 things to watch during Browns OTAs (clevelandbrowns.com) “Those three practices — which are the last time the Browns will be together until training camp — will arrive one week earlier than normal on the offseason calendar due to the Browns also starting training camp a week earlier to prepare for the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 in Canton.”
  • More credit for Nick Chubb who ranks first in elusiveness per PFF (Browns Wire) “Regarding elusiveness during the 2022 campaign, Chubb forced a ridiculous 83 missed tackles last year. The offense will change and see a more vertical passing attack but there is no chance they don’t make sure Chubb gets the ball early and often in 2023.”
  • 3 players to watch at Browns OTAs (cleveland.com) “The biggest offseason addition at wide receiver, Moore’s role in the offense will be an ongoing story throughout the spring and summer.”
  • Browns that might get cut (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers which players won’t advance beyond cut-down day

