Daily Dawg Chow 5/24: Cleveland Browns gear up for OTAs

- Browns Reacts Survey: What do we think of the NFL’s new Thursday flex scheduling? (Chris Pokorny) Is it good, bad, or meh?
- Despite QB change and Deshaun Watson’s struggles, Browns offense showed some improvement from 2021 to 2022 (Jared Mueller) The offense will need a bigger leap from 2022 to 2023
- Myles Garrett tops list of turning QB pressures into turnovers since 2017 (Jared Mueller) An impressive number from the former #1 overall pick
- NFL approves latest change to kickoff rules (Thomas Moore) Returners can now fair catch a kickoff inside their own 25-yard-line and the offense will start at the 25, giving Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone something else to work on in training camp.
- Browns Pass Rush Improvements by the Numbers (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns had a measly 34 sacks in 2022, 16 of which came from Myles Garrett. That’s a whopping 47 percent. It served to highlight how dominant Garrett is while illuminating just how ineffective everyone else was.”
- 3 things to watch during Browns OTAs (clevelandbrowns.com) “Those three practices — which are the last time the Browns will be together until training camp — will arrive one week earlier than normal on the offseason calendar due to the Browns also starting training camp a week earlier to prepare for the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 in Canton.”
- More credit for Nick Chubb who ranks first in elusiveness per PFF (Browns Wire) “Regarding elusiveness during the 2022 campaign, Chubb forced a ridiculous 83 missed tackles last year. The offense will change and see a more vertical passing attack but there is no chance they don’t make sure Chubb gets the ball early and often in 2023.”
- 3 players to watch at Browns OTAs (cleveland.com) “The biggest offseason addition at wide receiver, Moore’s role in the offense will be an ongoing story throughout the spring and summer.”
- Browns that might get cut (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers which players won’t advance beyond cut-down day
