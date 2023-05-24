As the Cleveland Browns offseason activities continue, it is somehow both very important and not that important. It is important that the team get as much time together to gel, especially with essentially new systems in all three phases of the football, but there is little direct correlation (outside of injuries) between OTAs and regular season success.

Many players from around the league skip most if not all of the voluntary activities. Especially with the Browns but also around the league, that number had grown the last few years as the NFLPA pushed for more safety instead of more practices.

Taking attendance at today’s activities, it is far from surprising to see that Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and David Njoku decided not to attend. A larger group of players are not participating in the team-oriented parts of practice but have decided to attend:

Also in the here but working on the side group: Walker, Takitaki, Phillips, McGuire, Grant, Deaton, Anthony Schwartz, Isaiah Weston.



Myles Garrett is not here; Smith and Tomlinson are. https://t.co/S3Nd6ypVBg — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) May 24, 2023

Most of the players working on the side are coming off of some kind of serious injury that cost them all or much of last year.

While coaches may want all of the players to participate, it is a good sign that so many veterans, especially new additions, are in Berea.