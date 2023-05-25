Daily Dawg Chow 5/25: PFF likes what the Cleveland Browns have been doing

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns OTA report: A few players absent, a few not participating (Jared Mueller) Big names not in attendance for Browns OTAs, caution with others it seems
- 9 teams aced the offseason according to Sam Monson (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency, NFL draft combined to go well for a big chunk of teams including the Browns
- The best Browns move of the offseason was ... (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s roster will have plenty of new faces this fall, but the one move that might make the most difference is on the coaching staff.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Four Tight Ends Visit Browns Wednesday (Sports Illustrated) “Those tight ends included Nikola Kalinic according to John Hodge of 3 Down Nation as well as Salvatore Cannella and Michael Jacobson per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.”
- Pro Football Focus recognizes Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry offseason prowess (Akron Beacon Journal) “Three AFC North teams, including the Browns, were among the nine that received A grades from Monson.”
- Fans need to calm down, the Cleveland Browns aren’t going anywhere (Factory of Sadness) “People need to calm down about the Browns leaving, it’s just not going to happen. Even if Jimmy Haslam doesn’t get what he wants with regard to a new stadium or massive renovations, he helped proved this.”
- Za’Darius Smith excited to have ‘hand in the dirt’ with Cleveland Browns, paired up front with Myles Garrett (WKYC) “Of all the reasons Smith is excited to be with the Cleveland Browns — a fresh start, playing on a defensive line with Myles Garrett, being back in the AFC North — the chance to play defensive end again means as much as anything.”
- PFF gives Browns A+ grade for the offseason (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Pro Football Focus reaction to the Browns’ offseason
