Daily Dawg Chow 5/26: Browns’ Isaiah Weston placed on Reserve/Retired list

- It is OK to be positive about the Browns (Thomas Moore) Browns safety Juan Thornhill is promoting a message of positivity, which is fine as long as the team backs it up when it counts.
- Thoughts & Jots: From the Tuck Rule to fantasy football to another Washington gaffe (Barry Shuck) Things on my mind
- Small details: Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s focus on learning stands out (Jared Mueller) The 5th round pick in the NFL draft out of UCLA has impressed with his detail orientation so far
- The Bone Lady is Cleveland’s most iconic superfan: Part 2 (Barry Shuck) Completion of 25 questions with Browns representation in her own unique, wacky style
- Jim Brown Had No Bigger Fan Than Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski (Forbes) “In Brown’s nine years in the league, he led the league in rushing every year but one – and in most of those years it wasn’t even close. He was a one-man offensive revolution, and his death hit home hardest in Cleveland, home of the only team for which he played.”
- Browns unveil finalists for new dog logo (clevelandbrowns.com) “We’re down to the final two logos that fans will once again vote on to decide which dog will become the OFFICIAL dog logo.”
- Browns Place WR Isaiah Weston on Reserve/Retired List (Sports Illustrated) “The other factor was the ACL injuries, he has had multiple of them and that’s likely the reason he’s calling it a career.”
- Juan Thornhill teaching Cleveland Browns, fans about the ‘Power of Positive Tweeting’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “Thornhill signed with the Browns during the first week of free agency in March after a four-year, two-Super Bowl championship run with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, it’s almost been like he’s trying to will success and positivity into both an organization and a fan base that has lacked that for the better part of two-and-a-half decades.”
- What the media gets wrong about OTAs (Youtube) Quincy Carrier puts the actual purpose of Organized Team Activities into proper perspective
