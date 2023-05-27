Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/27/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- The pros and cons of the Browns and WR DeAndre Hopkins (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry may be tempted to turn his attention once again to the wide receiver room following Friday’s news that the Arizona Cardinals have released veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
- Browns Community Connection: How are you spending your Memorial Day Weekend? (Jared Mueller) - The best part about sports is how it brings people together, generally starting with families and spreading from there. The best part of the Cleveland Browns, since the on-field product hasn’t been great over the last few decades, has been the fans.
- Would the Cleveland Browns reunite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with QB Deshaun Watson? (Beacon Journal) - For the first three years of his professional career Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played with DeAndre Hopkins while the All-Pro wide receiver was at the height of his powers in Houston.
- Will the Browns sign Deshaun Watson’s former teammate DeAndre Hopkins now that he’s been released by the Cardinals? (cleveland.com) - Will the Browns sign Deshaun Watson’s close friend and former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins now that the Cardinals have released him? It’s unlikely for a number of reasons, but can’t be completely ruled out.
- Jordan Akins eager to begin ‘great opportunity’ to reunite with Deshaun Watson (clevelandbrowns.com) - Jordan Akins wanted to go somewhere he knew he’d be comfortable when he entered this offseason as a free agent, and picking a spot where he knew the quarterback well seemed to be his easiest option. The Browns offered that with Deshaun Watson.
- DeAndre Hopkins’ release from Arizona Cardinals shocks NFL (Arizona Republic) - The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they had released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, making him a free agent and allowing him to sign with whatever team he would like. The news follows month of trade speculation surrounding the star wide receiver, whose relationship had appeared to sour with the organization.
- YouTube TV will allow “unlimited simultaneous streams at home” for NFL Sunday Ticket (Awful Announcing) - On Thursday, YouTube TV announced that NFL Sunday Ticket wouldn’t be a one-screen affair. The company tweeted that Sunday Ticket would include “unlimited simultaneous streams at home.”
- Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack get fresh chance to launch partnership (ESPN) - A grin grew across the face of Joey Bosa. What made the Los Angeles Chargers defensive end attend voluntary organized team activities?
- 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future (NFL.com) - Every NFL season brings new stars to the fore, with a series of players morphing from faces in the crowd into household names. So, who’s poised for prominence in 2023? That’s what I’m looking to forecast with the All-Breakout Team.
