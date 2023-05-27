65% of Browns fans think the Thursday Night flexible scheduling idea is terrible

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team. During the offseason, we also send out questions every now and then about other topics, such as the league’s recent approval of allowing Thursday Night Football games to be flexed in or out between Weeks 13-17.

That means that even though the Browns’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets is currently set to be a Thursday Night Football home game, the possibility exists that the game would be flexed back to Sunday, if the game isn’t attractive enough later in the season.

We asked Browns fans how they felt about the possibility of being flexed to or from TNF late in the season. 65% of fans think it’s a terrible idea, 23% of fans are neutral on the matter, and 12% of fans love the idea.

From my perspective, the copout answer is that “it depends.” I’m not going to most games in person, so if we gain a prime time game, that seems pretty cool. It would suck to lose a prime time game, but if that happened, it means that Cleveland has a bad record and is out-of-contention, so I probably wouldn’t care at that point. The big issue is if it ruins fans’ travel plans. Even though it might inconvenience a small number of fans, it still seems rotten to have that possibility out there. I think Thursday games are things that should be once a year for a club, and known in advance, since there is the player management of having two games played within a few days, followed by a mini-bye week. Having to deal with that twice in a season just so a TV network can be happy? That isn’t so ideal.

