Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/28/23)

Dawgs By Nature (highlights from the week):
- Browns, DeAndre Hopkins rumors: ‘Dark horse’ and more on what we are hearing (Jared Mueller) - When the 2023 NFL offseason kicked off, the idea that the Cleveland Browns would acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins to reunite him with QB Deshaun Watson was a strong possibility. Since then, the Browns traded for Elijah Moore, signed Marquise Goodwin and drafted Cedric Tillman. Along with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell, Cleveland’s receiver group now seems set. Then Hopkins was cut by the Arizona Cardinals and everything is now on the table.
- Browns OL named team’s ‘most underappreciated’ player (Jared Mueller) - Lists, rankings and putting players into perspective are what the offseason is all about once the major moves are made. They are meaningless, unless a player/team uses it as motivation (but that player/team probably shouldn’t have needed it), but can be interesting and drive conversations during the lulls in offseason action.
- It’s OK to be positive about the Browns (Thomas Moore) - With more bad than good for the better part of four decades, it is understandable if fans find it difficult to stay positive about the Cleveland Browns, which is a situation that safety Juan Thornhill is trying to remedy both on and off the field.
- Ezekiel Elliott coming to Cleveland? Let’s examine this a bit (Barry Shuck) - All during the middle of May, the buzz has been former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may be a good fit for the Cleveland Browns. Is he?
- The best Browns move of the offseason was ... (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns will have a substantially different look when the squad takes the field for the 2023 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But which addition is the one that will make the most difference?
Cleveland Browns:
- Elijah Moore ‘can’t ask for nothing better’ adapting to Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (Beacon Journal) - Elijah Moore’s acquisition from the New York Jets in March was one of the louder signals of how the Browns plan to change the look of their offense. Since the Browns traded for Moore, on top of several other moves in both free agency and the draft, a lot of time has been spent thinking in the abstract about what the offense could look like when fully operational.
- Should the Browns target free agent RB Darrell Henderson? (cleveland.com) - The Browns might be looking to expand the running back core, but didn’t do so in the NFL Draft. If this results in searching among free agent running backs, a possible target is Darrell Henderson, who was recently in Berea for a visit.
- Browns welcome 6 Bill Walsh Interns to coaching staff (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns announced last week the arrivals of six coaches who will participate in the Browns’ Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which spans throughout the remainder of the offseason program.
- Rookie center Luke Wypler is a man of many interests — film study, chess, juggling and comedy (Browns Zone) - Luke Wypler is an accomplished juggler. He’s dabbled in standup comedy. He’d be a favorite to win a rookie talent show. The rookie center, a sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, is a lot more than just a good time. He’s a voracious studier of film and takes pride in his football intelligence. He’ll need those life skills as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Browns as a backup interior lineman.
NFL:
- Jaguars have options at running back which may reduce Travis Etienne Jr.’s workload (ESPN) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the offseason so far. Receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated from a gambling suspension, the team used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a suspension, and they drafted offensive tackle Anton Harrison in the first round. Possibly overlooked is just how much better the team got at running back.
- Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to ‘prove’ big contract (NFL.com) - After spending four seasons in Arizona, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is starting a new chapter in the Mile-High City. This offseason, Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract to come to Denver. Allen is aware that there will be higher expectations with his new team.
- 7 notable players who should be cut before 2023 NFL season (The 33rd Team) - One of the most frustrating situations for an NFL team executive is when they have a player whose salary has become too high for their level of production, and they drafted or signed a free agent as the likely replacement, so they’re forced to let the player go to gain needed salary cap room. Here are seven players who should be cut — or traded for little in return — before the start of the 2023 season.
- Why NFL teams have OTAs and how they can get the most out of them (The Athletic $$) - This is the time of year when all NFL teams move from the classroom to the field in an effort to set the tone for upcoming training camps. Each team starts each offseason with a mandated calendar of non-padded practice days. It’s a step toward real football on a real football field. But there is much to be gained from organized team activities regardless of a team’s chosen approach. Here is what makes them valuable.
Loading comments...