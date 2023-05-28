The ability of Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb is unmistakable. Whether the talk is about the team’s offensive line or why WR Amari Cooper could have a career year, Chubb’s name is always brought up. No matter how many carries he gets a game, Chubb has been productive since coming into the league.

While fans would like to see their favorite back get more carries, the Browns seem content with keeping him averaging between 16 and 17 in order to preserve their former second-round pick. Chubb played the entire season in 2022, his first since 2019, and cross the dreaded 300-carry mark for the first time in his career.

Just two other backs, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs, had more carries last season.

Neither of those backs set each other apart in this graph of players who forced missed tackles and got more yards than expected per run as Chubb did:

Per request, missed tackles forced/attempt vs. Rushing Yards Over Expected (via @tejfbanalytics)



- Breece Hall = Aaron Jones tbh https://t.co/O2obIACHTI pic.twitter.com/RzTGqjRYur — Ryan Heath (@QBLRyan) May 28, 2023

The two backs closest to Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson and Khalil Herbert, had just 210 and 129 carries respectively.

As Cleveland fans have screamed about for years, Chubb rarely goes down to the first tackler and rarely goes backward when getting tackled. He consistently makes more of his carries than other backs, especially compared to other rushers who get a ton of carries.