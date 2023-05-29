Daily Dawg Chow 5/29: Happy Memorial Day from Dawgs By Nature

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Nick Chubb: Graph shows his unique combination of skills on the field (Jared Mueller) Breaking tackles and making something out of nothing are unique skills for the NFL’s best running back
- Amari Cooper ‘poised for career year’ (Jared Mueller) With additional weapons and the threat of Nick Chubb, Cooper could have a huge season
- Andrew Berry’s draft class: Resetting expectations for 2023 (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is a crapshoot, generally, but where do Berry’s Browns classes stand for 2023?
- 65% of Browns fans think the Thursday Night flexible scheduling idea is terrible (Chris Pokorny) Hopefully it does not affect the Browns this season.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- DeAndre Hopkins Could Be Headed to Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Fowler says Hopkins could be looking to join the AFC North and reunite with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and that he “senses” the Browns are a dark horse in signing the All-Pro.“
- Browns Linked to 2-Time Super Bowl Winning Linebacker (heavy.com) “He spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 starts.”
- Za’Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill have same goal of getting ‘a ring’ with Cleveland Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “Smith, picked up in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, is one of several offseason acquisitions the Browns have made to help them get back to where they were in 2020 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.”
- The 5 biggest roster additions so far for the Cleveland Browns (Factory of Sadness) “All three of the Browns’ starting linebackers missed time last year due to injury and two of them, Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker missed significant time due to significant injuries.”
- Will DPJ or Njoku have a 1,000 yard season? QnA - (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores what some Browns’ targets may amass statistically this season
Loading comments...