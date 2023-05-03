Daily Dawg Chow 5/3: Mixed reviews on Browns draft

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Browns got huge value compared to consensus big board (Jared Mueller) Despite limited draft picks, compared to the rest of the NFL, the Browns drafted value
- NFL draft: Browns 6th round pick lauded by ESPN (Jared Mueller) Luke Wypler is unlikely to see the field this season but was a steal for the Browns in the NFL draft
- Browns make decision on Jed Wills 5th-year option official (Jared Mueller) After drafting Dawand Jones, many wondered about Jedrick Wills fifth-year option deadline
- NFL free agency: 5 linebackers still available for Browns to sign (Jared Mueller) Myles Jack, Jaylon Smith, Deion Jones, among others, still out in NFL free agency for the Browns

- NFL world reacts to hilarious Cleveland Browns document (The Comeback) “According to an official Cleveland budget document, however, Browns Stadium might not be providing fans with what it’s supposed to.”
- Andrew Berry’s sobering message for young Browns players such as David Bell, Anthony Schwartz after the 2023 NFL Draft (cleveland.com) “At receiver alone, the Browns now have 13 players, not counting 2022 sixth-round pick Michael Woods II, who ruptured his Achilles last month and is out for the season.”
- The opinions on the Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft differ wildly (Factory of Sadness) “Could they be great picks? Sure. Could they suck? Sure. But we don’t know for sure.”
- Cleveland Browns Land in Interesting Spot in These Post-Draft Power Rankings (Sports Illustrated) “The Cincinnati Bengals (3rd) and Baltimore Ravens (7th) are the two AFC North teams ahead of the Browns. Connor Orr has the Steelers as the 21st team in these rankings.”
- Final 2023 Browns draft grades (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over the players selected with more analysis
