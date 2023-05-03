 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns 90-man roster following the NFL draft and undrafted free agency

Based on draft picks and reports of UDFAs, the current Browns 90-man roster

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We have come to the first big pause in roster changes in the NFL. While a free agent could sign here and there, teams tend to want to see what they have on the roster during offseason activities before making other additions.

For the Cleveland Browns, the offseason has been full of change. GM Andrew Berry brought in a significant number of veteran free agents, drafted seven players during the NFL draft and added another group of undrafted free agents (UDFAs) after the draft finished.

With all the moves, it can be hard to track who is on the team. There may be players from NFL free agency that you might forget were signed. With seven rookies, including five on day three, it can be tough to recall them all quickly.

Based on the team’s site and reports of UDFA signings, here is the current Browns 90-man roster as the team prepares for rookie minicamp.

(Drafted rookies are denoted by a * while undrafted free agents have a ^ after their name)

Browns 90-Man Roster

OFFENSE DEFENSE
OFFENSE DEFENSE
Quarterback Ends
Deshaun Watson Myles Garrett
Kellen Mond Sam Kamara
Joshua Dobbs Ogbo Okoronkwo
Dorian Thompson-Robinson* Isaiah Thomas
Running Back Alex Wright
Nick Chubb Isaiah McGuire*
Jerome Ford Lonnie Phelps^
John Kelly Jr. D Tackle
Nate McCrary Michael Dwumfour
Demetric Felton Jr. Jordan Elliott
Hassan Hall^ Trysten Hill
Wide Receiver Maurice Hurst II
Daylen Baldwin Roderick Perry II
David Bell Ben Stille
Amari Cooper Tommy Togiai
Jaelon Darden Dalvin Tomlinson
Marquise Goodwin Perrion Winfrey
Jakeem Grant Sr. Siaki Ika*
Mike Harley Jr. Jeremiah Martin^
Elijah Moore Linebacker
Donovan Peoples-Jones Matthew Adams
Anthony Schwartz Tony Fields II
Marquez Stevenson Storey Jackson
Isaiah Weston Jordan Kunaszyk
Michael Woods II Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Cedric Tillman* Jacob Phillips
Tight End Sione Takitaki
Jordan Akins Anthony Walker Jr.
Harrison Bryant Mohamoud Diabte^
Zaire Mitchell-Paden Charlie Thomas^
David Njoku Cornerback
Thomas Greaney^ Martin Emerson Jr.
Tackle Mike Ford
Jack Conklin Thomas Graham Jr.
Joe Haeg A.J. Green III
James Hudson III Greg Newsome II
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Denzel Ward
Jedrick Wills Jr. Cameron Mitchell*
Dawand Jones* Caleb Biggers^
Guard Safety
Joel Bitonio D'Anthony Bell
Dawson Deaton Bubba Bolden
Michael Dunn Grant Delpit
Drew Forbes Juan Thornhill
Wes Martin Ronnie Hickman^
Wyatt Teller Tanner McCalister^
Center Punter
Nick Harris Corey Bojorquez
Ethan Pocic Joseph Charlson
Luke Wypler* Long Snapper
Kicker Charley Hughlett
Cade York -
Browns 90-man roster

Is there a new player you are particularly excited about seeing? A returning player you are hoping will take the next step? Let us know your thoughts on the roster in the comment section below.

In This Stream

2023 NFL draft: Browns picks, analysis, rumors, visits, reports and more

View all 103 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...