Browns 90-man roster following the NFL draft and undrafted free agency

We have come to the first big pause in roster changes in the NFL. While a free agent could sign here and there, teams tend to want to see what they have on the roster during offseason activities before making other additions.

For the Cleveland Browns, the offseason has been full of change. GM Andrew Berry brought in a significant number of veteran free agents, drafted seven players during the NFL draft and added another group of undrafted free agents (UDFAs) after the draft finished.

With all the moves, it can be hard to track who is on the team. There may be players from NFL free agency that you might forget were signed. With seven rookies, including five on day three, it can be tough to recall them all quickly.

Based on the team’s site and reports of UDFA signings, here is the current Browns 90-man roster as the team prepares for rookie minicamp.

(Drafted rookies are denoted by a * while undrafted free agents have a ^ after their name)

Browns 90-Man Roster OFFENSE DEFENSE OFFENSE DEFENSE Quarterback Ends Deshaun Watson Myles Garrett Kellen Mond Sam Kamara Joshua Dobbs Ogbo Okoronkwo Dorian Thompson-Robinson* Isaiah Thomas Running Back Alex Wright Nick Chubb Isaiah McGuire* Jerome Ford Lonnie Phelps^ John Kelly Jr. D Tackle Nate McCrary Michael Dwumfour Demetric Felton Jr. Jordan Elliott Hassan Hall^ Trysten Hill Wide Receiver Maurice Hurst II Daylen Baldwin Roderick Perry II David Bell Ben Stille Amari Cooper Tommy Togiai Jaelon Darden Dalvin Tomlinson Marquise Goodwin Perrion Winfrey Jakeem Grant Sr. Siaki Ika* Mike Harley Jr. Jeremiah Martin^ Elijah Moore Linebacker Donovan Peoples-Jones Matthew Adams Anthony Schwartz Tony Fields II Marquez Stevenson Storey Jackson Isaiah Weston Jordan Kunaszyk Michael Woods II Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Cedric Tillman* Jacob Phillips Tight End Sione Takitaki Jordan Akins Anthony Walker Jr. Harrison Bryant Mohamoud Diabte^ Zaire Mitchell-Paden Charlie Thomas^ David Njoku Cornerback Thomas Greaney^ Martin Emerson Jr. Tackle Mike Ford Jack Conklin Thomas Graham Jr. Joe Haeg A.J. Green III James Hudson III Greg Newsome II Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Denzel Ward Jedrick Wills Jr. Cameron Mitchell* Dawand Jones* Caleb Biggers^ Guard Safety Joel Bitonio D'Anthony Bell Dawson Deaton Bubba Bolden Michael Dunn Grant Delpit Drew Forbes Juan Thornhill Wes Martin Ronnie Hickman^ Wyatt Teller Tanner McCalister^ Center Punter Nick Harris Corey Bojorquez Ethan Pocic Joseph Charlson Luke Wypler* Long Snapper Kicker Charley Hughlett Cade York -

Is there a new player you are particularly excited about seeing? A returning player you are hoping will take the next step? Let us know your thoughts on the roster in the comment section below.