Browns add more O-line depth

The Cleveland Browns made a minor transaction on Wednesday with the signing of offensive guard Colby Gossett.

The move brings the Browns to the league-mandated maximum of 90 players on the roster as the club moves through the offseason program.

The 6-foot-5 and 311-pound Gossett was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He landed on Minnesota’s practice squad after training camp that season being released and subsequently signing with the Arizona Cardinals in October.

Gossett appeared in five games that season with the Cardinals, making four starts, and playing 88 percent of the offensive snaps.

In 2019 it was on to the New England Patriots, where he spent the opening week of the season as a member of the practice squad. New England released Gossett and the Browns signed him to their practice squad, where he remained until the end of December when he was activated for the final game of the season, but did not play.

Gossett opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to the Browns for training camp in 2021. He was waived at the end of August, however, and played with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and 2022, appearing in 31 games and making five starts, including four last season. The Falcons allowed him to become a free agent after the season.

Gossett has played 596 of his 623 career snaps at left guard, and posted his best Pro Football Focus grades in 2021, when he had a run-block grade of 70.3 and an overall grade of 65.3 in his limited time with the Falcons.