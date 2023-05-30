Daily Dawg Chow 5/30: Browns continue to be tied to DeAndre Hopkins

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- What happens if Deshaun Watson does not regain his 3-time Pro Bowl form? (Barry Shuck, Matt Wood, and Ezweav) The entire offense is predicated on this one thing
- Browns schedule: Rankings opposing stadiums I want to visit (Jared Mueller) While some might look at cities, there are a few interesting stadiums on the Browns 2023 schedule
- Browns plan for Siaki Ika has “square peg, round hole” concern (Jared Mueller) The 2023 NFL draft third round pick has been better as a nose tackle than shooting gaps
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (JaredMueller and Barry Shuck) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- DeAndre Hopkins ‘open’ to reuniting with Deshaun Watson on Cleveland Browns (Sportsnaut) “Jeremy Fowler, making an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, said he “senses” Hopkins would welcome an opportunity to pair up with Watson again. Yet, the NFL insider also noted that he didn’t think the Browns should be viewed as “major contenders” to land the 30-year-old receiver.”
- Familiar dark horse emerging in DeAndre Hopkins race (fansided) “Not that long ago, Hopkins was Watson’s go-to receiving target with the Houston Texans. So much has happened since 2019, for better or worse.”
- Browns WR Elijah Moore Among Top Steals of NFL Offseason (heavy.com) “The Browns recently acquired Pro-Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to pair alongside Myles Garrett in exchange for a couple of Day 3 draft picks, and that isn’t the only trade the team executed this offseason that could pay huge dividends.”
- Will Browns Pick Up Greg Newsome’s Fifth-Year Option? (Sports Illustrated) “There’s every reason for the Browns to be excited about what Newsome can bring, but how likely is it he will see his fifth-year option picked up after this season?”
- Kevin Stefanski says QB Deshaun Watson ‘right where he needs to be’ for Cleveland Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “A year later, Watson has had a full season in the organization and, at least as far as the NFL is concerned, has done his time with the 11-game suspension.”
- Could Demetric Felton be the plan at RB3? (Browns Wire) “For what the team needs at the position as a compliment to Nick Chubb this would make a ton of sense.”
Loading comments...