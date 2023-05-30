NFL draft: Browns hoping Northwestern duo recreates impressive partnership

The Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry have spent draft capital on their secondary every year. The last NFL drafts have seen a cornerback added to the team including two of the team’s last three top picks.

The highest draft value used was on first-round pick Greg Newsome II of the Northwestern Wildcats. Newsome had a really good rookie season before a drop-off in year two under DC Joe Woods. Newsome was used mostly as a slot corner last year but is hoping for a more versatile role.

With the addition of Martin Emerson in the 2022 NFL draft and with Denzel Ward established as the team’s top corner, new DC Jim Schwartz should have the ability to match up with a variety of wide receiver groups.

In the 2023 NFL draft, Berry reunited Newsome with his college teammate, CB Cameron Mitchell. Together, Newsome and Mitchell were elite at Northwestern:

Lowest completion rates allowed in the Big Ten last season:



Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern - 33%

Greg Newsome II, Northwestern - 35% pic.twitter.com/sUKn997GBW — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 2, 2021

With Cleveland, Mitchell is expected to move inside primarily but that transition isn’t as easy as many expect. Newsome knows that all too well from last season. At Northwestern, Mitchell played just 79 snaps in the slot.

A.J. Green and Thomas Graham Jr. may make it difficult for Mitchell to see snaps as a rookie but a year of learning and growing along with his college teammate should be helpful.