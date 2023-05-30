Deshaun Watson is pro DeAndre Hopkins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is like every other quarterback in the NFL in that he wants as many weapons as possible on offense.

General manager Andrew Berry showed a willingness to accommodate his starting quarterback this offseason with the additions of wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman to go with incumbents Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Berry is not one to stand still, of course, and speculation has been running high since the end of last week that the Browns will be pursuing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins once his release from the Arizona Cardinals becomes official.

Hopkins and the Browns are an easy connection (one could even say a lazy one) given that Hopkins and Watson spent three seasons together with the Houston Texans. Watson took over as the starting quarterback in 2018 and over the next two seasons he connected with Hopkins for 219 receptions, 2,737 yards and 18 touchdowns, with Hopkins being named a First-Team All-Pro selection in both of those seasons.

Watson was asked about his former teammate on Wednesday during the Browns Foundation Golf Outing and said he is in favor of a reunion in Cleveland (quote via cleveland.com):

“(DeAndre’s) always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great. And I know there are a lot of things swirling around in the media about him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is, of course, we’d love to have him. “He knows that. We have a lot of connections, but it’s kind of out my range of things of trying to coordinate things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens and let AB (GM Andrew Berry) do the rest.”

As always, more talent is better than less talent, especially for a Browns team that finds itself competing for a playoff spot in the loaded AFC. There are still a lot of moving parts and numerous pros and cons that would determine if the pursuit of Hopkins is worthwhile, however, so while Watson is complimentary of his former teammate, there is more to the transaction than just his words.