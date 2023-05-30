NFLPA ranks two Browns draft picks in the Top 10 of “marketable” players from this year’s draft

The NFL draft is big business and has been for some time. The NFL, as a whole, has become almost more about the business and entertainment aspects than about the actual competition on the field.

While that may not be okay to many fans, it is the reality of the world that we live in.

This piece about the Cleveland Browns and NFL draft has nothing to do with on the field. There is hope that WR Cedric Tillman can be an important part of the team’s offense over the next few years and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over the backup spot as soon as 2024 but neither is expected to be a big part of the Browns 2023 season.

Despite being drafted in the third and fifth round respectively, it is surprising that the NFLPA, along with “The Zoomph Marketability Score” have both offensive rookies in the top ten of this year’s draft class as potential influencers.

DTR came in 7th while Tillman was 10th as ranked by the following categories:

Frequency - Total number of posts

Total number of posts Fan Demographic - Percentage of audience that is Gen Z

Percentage of audience that is Gen Z Reach - Total number of followers/likes across multiple platforms (Twitter, Instagram)

Total number of followers/likes across multiple platforms (Twitter, Instagram) Fan Attractiveness - Percentage audience with an affinity for Automotives, Sports Betting, Gaming or Fashion

Percentage audience with an affinity for Automotives, Sports Betting, Gaming or Fashion Engagement - Average engagement rate and follower interaction rate

The only quarterback with a higher score than Thompson-Robinson is CJ Stroud. Only Tillman’s Tennessee Volunteers teammate Jalin Hyatt has a higher score at receiver.

The only other Cleveland draft pick from the 2023 NFL draft that made the Top 50 was DT Siaki Ika who was listed at #36.